Bahrain on Sunday said its Formula One race this month will only allow “participants only” over fears about the new coronavirus.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad’s announcement was carried by the state-run Bahrain News Agency. The crown prince said the decision was “to preserve the safety of citizens, residents and racing fans.” The race is scheduled for March 22.

The wider Mideast now has over 6,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes.

In hard-hit Iran, the Health Ministry said Saturday that 21 more people had died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 145. More than 1,000 new infections were also confirmed overnight, bringing the total to 5,823 cases nationwide.



Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 11:39 - GMT 08:39