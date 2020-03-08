Bahrain’s health ministry on Saturday urged its citizens and residents who have been in Lebanon, Egypt, Italy or South Korea during the last two weeks to quarantine themselves at home for two weeks immediately, as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency BNA reported.

The ministry also called on them to call the ministry’s coronavirus-dedicated hotline or visit its website to schedule an appointment for a medical exam.

It also stressed that “citizens and residents who have visited Italy, South Korea, Egypt or Lebanon, should avoid interacting with others, to ensure the health and safety of their families and the community.”

Bahrain confirmed on Saturday 19 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 79.

Bahrain taking precautionary measures

Bahrain had announced several precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including closing schools, a travel ban from Iran.

Bahrain suspended all private and public schools, universities, and nurseries across the kingdom for two weeks from February 25.

Bahrain is testing all citizens and residents who traveled to Iran in February in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.

The Kingdom’s health ministry also provided a hotline for those who have been to Iran during February to schedule test appointments, noting that all citizens and residents must comply with the implementation of all instructions and preventative measures issued by the ministry to ensure the safety of everyone, state news agency BNA reported.

