Saudi Arabia is suspending all schools, universities and educational institutions in the Kingdom starting on Monday until further notice as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The decision to suspend all educational study comes as a continuation of the wise leadership's interest in its children, its concern for their safety, and the provision of appropriate alternatives for continuing distance learning,” SPA reported citing an education ministry statement.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education also directed the activation of “virtual schools” and distance learning during the suspension period.

The decision to suspend school came on the same day the Kingdom imposed a temporary lockdown on the eastern Qatif province to prevent the spread of coronavirus after 11 people there were infected.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 22:38 - GMT 19:38