Kuwait confirmed a new case of the deadly coronavirus in the country, raising the total number of those infected to 62, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.

The announcement comes two days after the country announced that it would temporarily suspend all flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India, and Sri Lanka as of Saturday.

For more COVID-19 coverage, visit our dedicated coronavirus page.

More than 100 Kuwaiti nationals were quarantined as a precautionary measure after they arrived in the country from Iraq’s Najaf city, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

Kuwait has taken several precautionary measures to combat the spread of the deadly virus, including screening passengers arriving from Iran and canceling schools and higher education institutions.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Kuwait quarantines 104 citizens arriving from Iraq

Kuwait detects three new coronavirus cases linked to Iran travel

Kuwaiti passengers arriving from Iran moved into quarantine in hotels

Kuwait asks passengers from 10 countries to show proof they are virus-free

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 11:32 - GMT 08:32