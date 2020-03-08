Oman’s civil aviation authority announced on Saturday the suspension of all non-scheduled flights with Egypt for a month starting from March 8, as part of the Sultanate’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The authority stated that for Oman residents to be allowed entry they must present a PCR lab test certificate proving that the individual is coronavirus-free and be placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Oman has confirmed 16 cases of coronavirus cases as of Saturday. Fifteen cases are related to travel to Iran, and one related to travel to Italy.

On Monday, the Sultanate implemented a travel ban on all visitors from countries where the coronavirus has spread, without specifying them.

“The concerned authorities stated that due to the rise rate of coronavirus infection in some countries, visitors to the Sultanate from countries where the coronavirus has spread will be banned from entering the country through all air, sea and land entry ports, as a precautionary measure,” the foreign ministry said in a tweet.

