Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Ukraine and the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Uruguay were sworn in on Sunday before King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Muhammed bin Sulaiman al-Mishir, the ambassador to Ukraine, and Eyad bin Ghazi Hakim, the ambassador to Uruguay pledged their allegiance to the Kingdom.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Assistant to the King’s Secretary Tamim bin Abdulaziz al-Salem were also present at the ceremony.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman shakes the hand of the Kingdom's new ambassador. (SPA)

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 13:12 - GMT 10:12