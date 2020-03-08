The interior ministry source said authorities will allow returnees who live in the governorate to reach their homes during the period of suspension.

All work in government departments and private institutions will be stopped during the suspension as authorities increase measures to stem to the transmission of the novel coronavirus. An exception to the work suspension will include the service of basic facilities to provide security, supply and necessary services, such as pharmacies, supply stores, petrol stations, health, environmental, municipal and security facilities.

“The source emphasized that the continued cooperation of all citizens in implementing the precautionary measures will have the greatest impact on the success of the measures taken, and enabling the competent health authorities to provide the best medical care, to prevent the spread of the virus and eliminate it, to ensure the safety of all,” the SPA report added, citing the source.

