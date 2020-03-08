Three new cases of the deadly coronavirus have been confirmed in Qatar, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday, raising the total number of reported cases to 15, Qatar News Agency (QNA) said.

For more COVID-19 coverage, visit our dedicated coronavirus page.

The three Qatari residents were admitted to the Transitional Diseases Center, where they have been isolated, the ministry said.

All those who came into contact with them have also been asked to self-quarantine, according to QNA.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 15:20 - GMT 12:20