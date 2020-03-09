Bahrain confirmed it was extending a suspension of all private and public schools and universities by two weeks until March 29 as a precautionary measure amid concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Ministry of Labor and Social Development notes that this directive includes both government centers and rehabilitative centers affiliated with the ministry, nurseries and private and private centers for persons with disabilities,” according to a report carried by state-run Bahrain News Agency.

The suspension of all educational facilities in Bahrain first came into effect on February 25.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to fine those who don't disclose health-related info at entry points

Bahrain’s Gulf Air temporarily suspends flights to, from Saudi Arabia

Bahrain’s Grand Prix to be participant-only event amid coronavirus fears

Bahrain tells arrivals from four countries to self-quarantine due to coronavirus

Bahrain’s health ministry said on Monday that 95 cases of the novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in total so far in the island Kingdom.

Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, said it was suspending all flights to and from Saudi Arabia until further notice on Monday amid rising fears regarding the spread of coronavirus in the region.

Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 15:37 - GMT 12:37