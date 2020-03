Bahrain’s Gulf Air will suspend all flights to and from Saudi Arabia until further notice, the airline announced on its official Twitter page on Monday, amid rising concerns about the spread of corornavirus in the region.

ALERT: Suspension of all flights to and from the Kingdom

of Saudi Arabia until further notice



تنبيه: تعليق جميع الرحلات من والى المملكة العربية السعودية حتى اشعار آخر



https://t.co/BxHgmyYcak — Gulf Air (@GulfAir) March 9, 2020

The announcement comes after the Kingdom temporarily suspended travel to nine virus-hit countries.

Saudi residents and citizens have been temporarily barred from visiting the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and South Korea.

Saudi Arabia has also suspended entry for those coming from these countries and has also said anyone who traveled through the nine countries in the 14 days prior to their intended arrival cannot enter the Kingdom.

Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 10:00 - GMT 07:00