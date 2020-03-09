The Director General of Health Affairs in Saudi Arabia’s Najran province and his deputy will self-quarantine after they traveled on an official visit to one of the coronavirus-hit countries in the region, the province announced.

Khaled Aseeri and his deputy will be quarantined at home until tests results show that they have not contracted the virus.

The director general and his deputy on Sunday were unable to attend an emergency meeting, chaired by Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, held to review military and civil authorities’ plans to deal with coronavirus.

There have been 15 confirmed cases of the deadly virus in Saudi Arabia.

The country has temporarily suspended travel of citizens and residents to and from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and South Korea.

Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 07:04 - GMT 04:04