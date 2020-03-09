Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Bahrain said citizens wishing to return to the Kingdom have 72 hours to do so, according to a statement.

Bahrain is one of the 14 countries listed on Saudi Arabia's travel ban for its citizens and residents in response to the coronavirus threat.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia suspended travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, South Korea, Egypt, Italy and Iraq. A day later, it added Oman, France, Germany, Turkey and Spain on the travel ban list.

The Kingdom confirmed it was also stopping all air and sea flights between the Kingdom and the mentioned countries under the travel ban.

Saudi Arabia has reported 15 cases of coronavirus, scientifically known as COVID-19, as of Monday morning.

