Kuwait confirmed on Monday three new cases of the deadly coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 65, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 905 have been quarantined due to the virus, the ministry said, adding that more than 5,000 people were tested for the virus in the country.

-Developing

Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 10:36 - GMT 07:36