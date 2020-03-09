Qatar bans entry of people arriving from 14 countries, including Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, according to a government statement.

The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

Three new cases of the deadly coronavirus were confirmed in Qatar, the Ministry of Health announced, raising the total number of reported cases to 15 as of Sunday, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

