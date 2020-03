Saudi Arabia confirmed four new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number of infections to 15, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

On Sunday, the Ministry had reported four confirmed cases of the coronavirus, after laboratory results confirmed that three women and one men had contracted the disease, with the total number of cases rising to 11.

ALSO READ:

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends travel to 9 coronavirus-hit countries

Saudi Arabia suspends all schools until further notice amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes quarantine on al-Qatif city

Saudi Arabia postpones Saudi Games over coronavirus



Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 04:44 - GMT 01:44