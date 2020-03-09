Saudi Arabia confirms it is suspending travel to Oman, France, Germany, Turkey, and Spain for both citizens and residents due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a state news agency report, in addition to the nine countries it annonced a day earlier.

The decision comes a day after Saudi Arabia's residents and citizens were told they can no longer travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and South Korea. Saudi Arabia also said it was suspending the entry of those coming from those countries, or the entry of those who were there during the 14 days prior to their arrival.

The Kingdom confirmed it was also stopping all air and sea flights between the Kingdom and the mentioned countries under the travel ban.

Citing a source from the interior ministry, the travel ban will excluded evacuation flights from the mentioned countries.

The country has reported 15 cases of coronavirus, scientifically known as COVID-19, as of Monday morning.

For more coronavirus coverage, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi King Salman issues directives to provide $10 mln to WHO

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends travel to 9 coronavirus-hit countries

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes quarantine on al-Qatif city

Saudi Arabia postpones Saudi Games over coronavirus

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to fine those who don't disclose health-related info at entry points

Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 18:15 - GMT 15:15