Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud on Sunday visited the General Directorate of Border Guard in the Kingdom’s Tabuk province, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The minister was given a tour of the different departments at the center in al-Khuraybah.

Saudi Arabia’s interior minister during his visit to the border control center in Tabuk. (SPA)

He also reviewed a progress report on the center, as well as a report on other centers affiliated with the Border Guard in Tabuk.

Prince Abdulaziz was received by Vice Admiral Awwad Eid al-Balawi, the director general of the Saudi Arabian Border Guard, as and other officials from the Border Guard.

Saudi Arabia’s interior minister during his visit to the border control center in Tabuk. (SPA)

Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 08:30 - GMT 05:30