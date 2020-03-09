Saudi Arabia has decided to temporarily suspend the travel of citizens and residents to nine of the coronavirus affected countries in the region and the world, according to an official source in the Interior Ministry on Monday.

The countries on the list are: United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Italy and South Korea.

On Sunday Saudi Arabia has imposed a quarantine on al-Qatif city, in the Kingdom's Eastern Province, as part of precautionary health measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing an interior ministry source.

"Given that all 11 recorded positive cases of the new coronavirus are from Qatif... it has been decided... to temporarily suspend entry and exit from Qatif," the ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The Ministry of Interior source emphasized that the continued cooperation of all citizens in implementing the precautionary measures will have the greatest impact on the success of the taken measures, and enabling competent health authorities to provide the best medical care to prevent the spread of the virus and eliminate it to ensure the safety of all people.



