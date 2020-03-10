Bahrain’s confirmed eight more patients have recovered from the coronavirus on Monday, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s health ministry, bringing the total number of confirmed recoveries so far to 22.

Out of the eight patients recovered, six were Bahraini female nationals. All eight have been discharged from the isolation center after responding positively to medical treatments.

“The ministry highlighted that all individuals have undergone extensive medical testing to ensure their full recovery from the virus before being discharged. The individuals will continue to be monitored post-discharge,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Bahrain’s parliament voted in its last session in favor of a non-binding proposal to the government that Bahraini citizens who tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently in Iran to stay in the country until their full recovery before returning to the country. However, another proposal that was also voted in favor of government consideration, to coordinate efforts to bring all stranded Bahraini citizens stranded in Iran back to Bahrain and ensuring they are free of the coronavirus.

The second proposal also stipulated for those stranded citizens’ salaries be paid in the meantime while they are in Iran until they are able to return to Bahrain.

Bahrain as of Tuesday confirmed it has 87 cases of the coronavirus, out of which one is currently in critical condition.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 01:01 - GMT 22:01