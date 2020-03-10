Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 69, a health ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

One of the four new cases is associated with recent travel to Iran. Another one of the new cases confirmed in an Egyptian national had come into contact with another coronavirus patient associated with travel to Azerbaijan, according to the health ministry.

The remaining two confirmed cases are Kuwaiti males who recently arrived from Egypt.

A total of 67 patients are currently being treated in a designated hospital for coronavirus treatments. Four patients are in the intensive care unit while one of the four is in critical condition, the spokesman said. The three others are in stable conditions.

The health ministry has conducted 6,213 tests as of Tuesday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 10:46 - GMT 07:46