Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said ordered on Tuesday the formation of a supreme committee to handle the repercussions of the spread of the coronavirus and how to combat it, state TV reported.

The committee will be headed by the minister of interior and will be charged with presenting solutions to weather the outbreak of the virus and limit its aftermaths.

There are 18 cases of coronavirus in Oman as Monday, 17 related to travel to Iran and one to travel to Italy.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 21:53 - GMT 18:53