Saudi Arabia banned cafes and restaurants in the Kingdom from serving shisha and tobacco as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs said.
“Shisha and tobacco were banned in cafes and restaurants in all the municipalities as a precautionary measure to preserve the health of citizens and residents from coronavirus”, the ministry tweeted on Monday.
