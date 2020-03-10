Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said on Monday it has detected five new cases of coronavirus taking the Kingdom’s total to 20.



Early on Monday, Saudi Arabia had confirmed four new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 15.



The ministry stated that four citizens were diagnosed with the disease, three of whom had arrived from Iran and Iraq and entered quarantine after their return. Laboratory tests showed that they were carrying the new coronavirus and they were then transferred to a quarantine ward in a hospital in the Eastern Province.



The fourth case was of a citizen with mild respiratory symptoms who checked himself to a hospital in the eastern region and was placed in quarantine. Those in contact with him were also quarantined, and the necessary preventive measures were taken.



The fifth case was of an Egyptian man who arrived from Egypt to the kingdom, the ministry added. He was quarantined in a hospital in Makkah Al-Mukarramah region.



The Ministry assured everyone that it was providing health care in accordance with the approved procedures.

For more coronavirus coverage, visit our dedicated page.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 00:51 - GMT 21:51