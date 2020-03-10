The Saudi Embassy in the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that Saudi citizens who wish to return to the Kingdom have 72 hours to do so, according to a statement.

Theycan return from the Emirates by land and through the Dubai International Airport during the next 72 hours.

The embassy advised citizens that they can go back from Dubai Airport using the Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) flights.



They can also use the land border crossing Al Batha in Saudi Arabia near UAE's Al Ghweifat border.



Saudi citizens have also been advised to contact the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai for assistance.

Saudi Arabia had earlier said t was suspending the entry of those coming from a number of countries affected by the coronavirus, or the entry of those who were there during the 14 days prior to their arrival.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 02:23 - GMT 23:23