The UAE has confirmed 15 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 74, according to the health ministry, WAM official news agency reported.

The new cases are of different nationalities and have been in quarantine due to precautionary measures taken.

Some were infected upon contact with other confirmed cases and others had recently returned from travel abroad, WAM reports.

A total of 12 people have recovered in the UAE as of Tuesday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 13:59 - GMT 10:59