As many as 60 people have recovered from coronavirus across the six gulf countries as of Wednesday.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday the recovery of eight more people from coronavirus in the Kingdom, bringing the total number of confirmed recoveries to 30.

“The recovered individuals, comprising of four Bahraini women, two Bahraini men and two Saudi men, have been discharged from the isolation center after responding positively to medical care provided by the Kingdom’s specialist medical team, in line with measures outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO),” Bahrain News Agency reported.

A total of 77 Bahrain citizens evacuated from Iran tested positive for coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total to 189. Bahrain Ministry of Health evacuated 165 citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran on Tuesday, bringing them back to Bahrain on a chartered plane. They were immediately tested upon arrival in the island Kingdom.

Seventeen recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Protection of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the full recovery of five more people from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 17. The Ministry said in a statement that the individuals - three Emiratis, an Egyptian and a Moroccan - are now “symptom-free” after receiving the necessary health treatment in a hospital.

Nine recovered in Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health stated on Tuesday the country has confirmed the recovery of 9 cases out of the total 18 people infected so far in the Sultanate. The ministry also called on all infected people to adhere to the quarantine procedures according to the guidelines, not to go to public places or places of worship.

Three recovered in Kuwait

Kuwait has confirmed three recovery cases so far, Kuwait News Agency reported on Wednesday quoting the Ministry of Helth. The country on Wednesday recorded three new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 70, according to a health ministry spokesman Dr. Abdulla al-Sanad. Two of the patience had recovered, he added.

“The new cases are all expatriate residents, all of whom have had contact with the previously announced community cases,” the health ministry said. “The new patients have been admitted to the Communicable Disease Center under complete isolation and the people they have had contact with have also been checked and tested.”

Cleaners wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, as they swipe the floor at the Kaaba in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, March 3, 2020. (Reuters)

The Saudi Ministry of Health declared last week that one of the cases reported with the coronavirus has recovered. The female Saudi national, who was diagnosed with the virus in Bahrain, has conducted all the necessary tests and is currently in a good health condition. Saudi Arabia has confirmed till Wednesday a total of 21 infections.

Qatar reported on Tuesday six new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases detected in the country up to 24. The country has not announced any cases of recovery.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 18:22 - GMT 15:22