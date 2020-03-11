A total of 77 Bahrain citizens evacuated from Iran tested positive for coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total to 189.
SHOW MORE
#Bahrain health ministry evacuated 165 citizens from #Iran amid the #coronavirus outbreak. All were tested upon arrival and 77 tested positive for the virus, bringing the total in Bahrain to 189, according to the health ministry.— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 11, 2020
More here: https://t.co/sC414a5we1 pic.twitter.com/tgZzQ18xfn
How are we doing?