Kuwait confirms three new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 72, according to a health ministry spokesman.

One of the new cases is associated with recent travel to Iran. The other two are Sudan and Egypt nationals who had come into contact with an infected person connected to recent travel to Azerbaijan.

Five people are in the intensive care unit, four are in stable condition and one is in critical condition, according to the health ministry.

There have been 6,620 screenings and 916 people are in quarantine as of Wednesday.

Thousands of volunteers came forward to help in containing the coronavirus outbreak, said the spokesman.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 11:31 - GMT 08:31