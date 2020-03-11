Kuwait will be suspending all commercial flights to and from Kuwait International Airport from Friday until further notice, state news agency KUNA reported.

“Flight arrivals are restricted to Kuwaitis and their first degree relatives, with the exception of cargo planes,” KUNA said in a tweet.

Kuwait will also ban all gatherings at restaurants and cafes, including shopping malls, according to the state news agency.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 18:51 - GMT 15:51