Saudi Arabia delivered an aid shipment to China in order to contain impacts of the new coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday delivered to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, a shipment that included 60 ultrasound machines, 30 non-invasive ventilators, 89 defibrillators, 277 patient monitors, 500 infusion pumps and three dialysis machines, SPA reported.

KSrelief delivered shipments last month to China and will deliver more in the upcoming weeks.

The aid shipments being sent to China are a part of the directives issued by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz “to provide urgent assistance to China to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the news agency.

The new coronavirus has infected more than 116,000 people globally with over 80,000 of those being in mainland China, according to Reuters. Over 4,000 people have died of the virus globally.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 08:46 - GMT 05:46