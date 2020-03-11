Three flights will be operated between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia to return Lebanese and Saudi nationals to their homeland, according to the NNA state news agency.

According to NNA’s report, three flights have been scheduled to fly out of Beirut to the Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

Saudi Arabian embassy officials said on Wednesday that they are coordinating efforts with Lebanese national carrier Middle East Airlines to allocated two flights to return Saudi Arabian nationals and their families in Lebanon.

One flight is scheduled for Saturday from Beirut to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh while the other is set for Sunday from Beirut to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended travel for citizens and residents to 14 countries on Monday. Citizens and residents can no longer travel to Oman, France, Germany, Turkey, Spain, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and South Korea. Entry for travelers who had visited those countries in the prior 14 days was also suspended.

