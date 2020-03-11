Qatar has detected 238 new cases of the coronavirus in expatriates who contracted the virus after coming in contact with the three infected patients announced earlier this week, Qatar News Agency reported.

All 238 patients with the coronavirus contracted the disease after coming in contact with the three residents residing in the same housing compound, according to Qatar’s health ministry.

“The Ministry of Public Health clarifies that the new cases that have been registered are those who were subject to quarantine as a precautionary measure since the discovery of the infected the three arrivals,” the statement read.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 18:50 - GMT 15:50