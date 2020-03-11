Saudi Arabia is temporarily suspending all cinema theaters until further notice as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia has taken several measures in Islam’s holiest site of Mecca, erecting a barrier around the holy Kaaba to protect it from worshippers and temporarily suspending entry for pilgrims embarking on the Islamic pilgrimage of Umrah.

The Kingdom has also halted foreign travel into the country from several countries and gave its citizens 72 hours to return from the UAE or Bahrain starting on Tuesday.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 20:47 - GMT 17:47