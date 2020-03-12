Dubai will require pregnant women, the elderly, people with compromised immune systems, and people with disabilities to work from home, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.

The announcement comes along with a list of precautionary measures that will be enforced in the UAE city, as the country announced 11 new cases of the deadly virus, raising the total to 85.

Female employees with children who need to be supervised will be allowed to work under flexible hours, according to WAM.

Employees who have traveled abroad are also required to work from home until they confirm that they do not have the virus.

The UAE had earlier announced it would be implementing several precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including shutting down schools and universities until April and suspending some flights to virus-hit countries.

The UAE was the first country in the Middle East to report the virus after a family of four arriving from the virus’s epicenter Wuhan in China were diagnosed.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 15:10 - GMT 12:10