Edelman’s public relations agency closed its Dubai and Abu Dhabi offices after one of its employees who had recently come back from Europe tested positive for the coronavirus, local media reported on Wednesday.

The company has an office in Abu Dhabi’s twofour54 media hub and one in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers.

“We have decided to shut down the office, but all our employees will be working from home under the 14-day quarantine period and we will review the decision to reopen our offices post the mandatory quarantine period,” a senior agency spokesman told Gulf News.

Edelman’s Middle East chief executive Omar Qirem told The National: “We are also taking precautions which includes working remotely.”

Meanwhile, the UAE health authorities are overseeing the sanitization procedures at both offices, employees who were in contact with the coronavirus-positive staff member will under go nasal and throat swab testing, and the infected employee’s movements back to the UAE are being traced as per standard protocol, the Gulf News reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE stood at 74 as of Tuesday.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 04:45 - GMT 01:45