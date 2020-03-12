The Central Bank of Kuwait said that they are keeping banknotes in an isolated box for at least four weeks before recirculating them into the economy in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in a statement on Thursday

The World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday as the virus continues to spread. Over 126,000 people have been infected, with over 4,600 dead. Just over 68,000 people have recovered.

“The Central Bank of Kuwait continuously sterilizes the box, and the counting, sorting and receiving devices. The funds are delivered in a manner that guarantees the safety of both the bank’s employees and the public,” the statement said.

The bank also announced a series of measures to help support the economy during the pandemic. These include suspending fees on ATMs, point of sale devices, and other electronic channels for three months, increasing the contactless payment limit up to 25 Kuwaiti dinars ($81.31), and providing “financial and moral compensation” to all workers in the banking sector during the holidays.

The statement added that the bank would continue to provide services to commercial companies that are critical to food security and community needs.

Earlier on Thursday, Kuwait reported eight new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 80.

The country has implemented several precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus, including suspending all commercial flights to and from the country, shutting down malls and restaurants, and extending a national holiday.

