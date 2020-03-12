Saudi Arabia advises its citizens and residents who traveled abroad recently to self-quarantine in an effort to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The health of the Kingdom’s citizens and residents is the country’s top priority, the spokesman added, as he listed several precautionary measures that people in the country should follow.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed a total of 45 cases of the novel coronavirus after more than 4,000 people were tested, he said.

The Kingdom suspended flights to 39 countries, including to the European Union countries, Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, and Somalia.

Flights to Oman, France, Germany, Turkey, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and South Korea were suspended on March 9.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 16:14 - GMT 13:14