The United Arab Emirates on Thursday advised its citizens against traveling to India amid rising concerns over the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the warning comes after India announced it will be barring all foreigners from entering the country in an effort to contain the outbreak.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“This decision comes within the directions issued by the Indian government, which stated that all foreigners, with all types of Indian visas, will be prevented from entering India until further notice as a precautionary measure taken by the Indian government to limit the spread of coronavirus,” the statement said.

The UAE has reported 74 cases of the deadly virus, and has taken several precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the virus as a global pandemic, and called on countries around the world to take “urgent and aggressive action.”

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE says reports of school suspension till June are ‘inaccurate’

UAE confirms 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 74

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia bans travel to 39 countries including EU states

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 10:51 - GMT 07:51