The United Arab Emirates’ education ministry said on Wednesday that media reports claiming that the suspension of schools and universities as part of the efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus will be extended till the end of the academic year in June 2020 are “inaccurate.”
The Ministry of Education termed what is being circulated on social media and across media outlets about its intention to end the academic year and continue the distance e-learning system till the end of the school year as ''inaccurate''. pic.twitter.com/EVaDYKwc2V— وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) March 11, 2020
UAE’s actions to avoid disrupting education due to the coronavirus
Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Head of Dubai Municipality’s Public Health and Safety Department, @DMunicipality: Comprehensive sterilisation programme is being implemented in 208 private schools in Dubai to ensure the health and safety of 300,000 students as well as staff. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/p1kFix9ahp— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 11, 2020
