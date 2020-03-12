Saudi Arabia postponed the Saudi-Africa summit and the Arab-African summit, which were to be held in the first three months of the year, over coronavirus, the foreign ministry announced in a statement published by state news agency.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 21:36 - GMT 18:36