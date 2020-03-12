Saudi Arabia reported on Wednesday its first case of a patient recovering from the coronavirus, a Saudi national who was quarantined in Qatif central hospital, the health ministry said.

“A laboratory examination has been carried out to prove that the citizen is free of the virus, and he is currently in good health and is preparing to leave Qatif Central Hospital,” the ministry tweeted.

Saudi Arabia had 21 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.

The ministry also advised against avoiding all gatherings where there are more than 50 people and avoiding shaking hands as it is one of the most common causes of infection.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 00:27 - GMT 21:27