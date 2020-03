The UAE banned on Thursday cafes and restaurants in the country from serving shisha as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

The representative of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi told a local newspaper that those who don’t abide by the new law will be punished by a warning, fines, or restaurant closure, depending on the violation.

The UAE has 74 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the health ministry.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 14:04 - GMT 11:04