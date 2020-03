Saudi Arabia reported 17 new confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus, raising the total number of recorded cases in the Kingdom to 62 on Friday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing health officials.

The ministry said that the cases involved six Saudi citizens and 11 Egyptians, according to SPA.

The ministry added that the 11 Egyptians are in quarantine in Mecca.

On Thursday, Bahrain accused Iran of “biological aggression” by covering up the spread of the coronavirus and failing to stamp the passports of Bahraini travelers.

As the death toll continued to rise in Iran, Gulf Arab states took new steps to contain the virus, with Saudi Arabia’s highest religious authority saying anyone diagnosed with coronavirus was forbidden from attending Friday prayers.





Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 03:43 - GMT 00:43