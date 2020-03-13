Kuwait announced on Thursday that eight people tested positive with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing total number of people infected with the virus to 75.

The spokesperson of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health Dr. Abdullah al-Sanad said five of the new cases were Egyptian nationals and they tested positive after they came in close contact with a person who came from Azerbaijan, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) .

He added in a daily press briefing that the three others were Kuwaiti citizens who traveled back from Iran.

Al-Sanad said four patients were still in the intensive care unit, one in a critical condition while the three other patients were in stable conditions.

He added that five patients had already been cured from the virus.

Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 02:30 - GMT 23:30