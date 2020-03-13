Kuwait reported on Friday 20 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 100, the health ministry said.

Fifteen of the 20 new cases are people who have been to Iran and were already quarantined. The other five cases are of people who came back from the UK, the US, Spain, and Azerbaijan, the ministry's statement which was carried by state news agency KUNA said.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also said that five cases have recovered in the past several days, making the number of patients being treated for the virus in the country 95.

Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 16:03 - GMT 13:03