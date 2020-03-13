Saudi Arabia detected 24 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, including a case of a female citizen who recently returned from France and another who arrived from Italy, according to the Kingdom’s health ministry.

The ministry said that the first case of a female citizen returning from France has been isolated in a health facility in the city of Riyadh, while the second case of a citizen arriving from Italy is currently in isolation in a health facility in al-Qatif city.

The ministry added that there were seven cases of quarantined citizens in the eastern region, who contracted the coronavirus after having come into physical contact with previously announced cases.

Out of the 24 cases announced on Friday, 14 are of Egyptian nationality. One of the cases is a resident of Bangladeshi nationality currently in quarantine in Mecca city.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of injuries has risen to 86 as of Friday.

Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 21:31 - GMT 18:31