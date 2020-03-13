Saudi Arabia will be suspending the counting phase of the 2020 general census until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics.

“The General Authority for Statistics stated that the suspension of the ‘actual counting phase’ in the Saudi Census 2020 project comes in accordance with the preventive and precautionary measures recommended by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, as part of its efforts to control the new coronavirus (COVID19) and prevent its spread,” the statement read.

The suspension of the General Authority for Statistics' work on the 2020 census comes as Saudi Arabia reported 17 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 62.

