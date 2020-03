The UAE’s Etihad Airways announced on Friday the suspension of flights to and from Rome and Milan in Italy starting march 14.

The UAE confirmed on Thursday 11 new cases of the new coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the country to 85.

