Abu Dhabi announced on Saturday it would be closing tourist attractions, the Louvre Museum, and theme parks in the country to combat the spread of coronavirus, the media office in the UAE capital announced on Twitter.

In line with precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of visitors, #AbuDhabi’s main tourist attractions, theme parks & cultural destination will be temporarily closed from 15 to 31 March to limit large gatherings and protect public health in response to COVID-19 — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) March 14, 2020

The announcement is in line with “precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of visitors as a precaution to reduce large gatherings and protect public health against the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” the statement said.

The UAE has confirmed 85 cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The country has since enforced a number of measures to ensure the outbreak is contained, including closing schools and universities, halting several flights to virus-hit countries, and implementing work-from-home measures.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 March 2020 KSA 13:32 - GMT 10:32