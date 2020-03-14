The UAE will suspend flights to Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey as of March 17 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

“The decision to suspend flights to the four countries came after the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the country evaluated the global situation,” the authority said in a statement.

The UAE has confirmed 85 cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The UAE also announced on Saturday restrictions on visas as additional measures to contain the virus.

Since the outbreak, the country has temporarily shut schools and universities, ordered bars and night clubs to close, and closed several tourist attractions.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 March 2020 KSA 16:27 - GMT 13:27