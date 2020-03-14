The UAE will suspend flights to Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey as of March 17 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.SHOW MORE
